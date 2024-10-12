Agencies to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali: Atishi

NEW DELHI: All agencies are working on war footing to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Friday.

According to an official statement, Atishi held a meeting with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials to assess the repair work on the roads under these agencies.

“As government, our priority is to provide better roads for the people of Delhi. All agencies are working at war footing to achieve this vision and are improving the city’s roads.

“During our inspection, we found that many roads in Delhi are in a dilapidated condition, causing traffic problems due to potholes,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi Cabinet, along with Atishi, recently inspected the roads managed by the PWD in Delhi. During the inspection, it was observed that several roads had been handed over by the PWD to the DMRC and NCRTC, and many of these roads were in need of repair, the statement said.

Atishi directed the PWD officials to coordinate with these agencies to ensure the repair of the dilapidated roads under their purview. During the meeting, the officials from the DMRC and NCRTC updated Atishi on the progress of the repair work on the roads under their jurisdiction, it said.