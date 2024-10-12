British Council digital Library spotlights five docus on mental health

In today’s fast-paced world, mental health issues are often misunderstood and stigmatised, lost amid digital distractions, work pressures, and daily demands. Heartwarming documentaries provide a powerful way to raise awareness, offer emotional release, and highlight the complexities of mental health. The British Council’s digital library serves a diverse audience, from working professionals and students to digital nomads and scholars. With 8000 feature films, short films, documentaries and docuseries available, digital nomads can explore and gain knowledge from this massive collection.

Here’s a curated selection of five thought-provoking docuseries to foster conversations around mental health:

Hiding in Plain Sight

The two-part, four-hour docuseries offers a powerful exploration of mental health crises through the eyes of 20 young people. By sharing their experiences, the interviewees bravely put forth the challenges, stigma and the fear they faced in seeking treatment. The series fosters deep understanding and compassion in the hearts of the viewers towards the patients.

Nurse

A bittersweet comedy drama starring Esther Coles, in the lead role of Liz, a mental health nurse. The docuseries follows her as she visits her patient at home, offering a compassionate glimpse into the lives of those played down by the society. Despite the heavy subject matter, Nurse finds humour and hope in challenging situations.