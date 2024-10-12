Crackdown continues, Rs 3 crore cocaine seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police continues its crackdown against the drug suppliers in the national capital and have busted another syndicate of Nigerian nationals who were supplying cocaine in Delhi-NCR.

With the arrest of two foreign nationals, the cops have recovered 563 grams of contraband whose estimated value is said to be around Rs 3.3 crore in the international market.

Sharing details, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said input was received regarding a Nigerian national drug peddler who supplies narcotic substances in Delhi-NCR.

On this information, a team was constituted to nab the peddler. conducted during which a Nigerian national, Joshua Amarachukwa (30), and his driver Vinit (24) were nabbed.

“When frisked, a huge quantity of 257 grams of cocaine was recovered from Joshua Amarachukwa possession,” the officer said. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and the accused duo were placed under arrest.

During interrogation, Joshua disclosed that another Nigerian named Kone N Golo Seydou (27) supplied the cocaine to him and he used to sell the same in small quantities to his clients in Delhi-NCR.

“The accused Vinit was his permanent driver who accompanied him in every deal and assisted him by providing transport facility in his cab, as police would not suspect a taxi with a passenger,” the officer said.

As per Joshua’s information, Seydou alias Mike was apprehended and 306 gm of cocaine was recovered from his possession too. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.