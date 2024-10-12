Delhi pollution: PM’s aide Mishra urges for urgent action

NEW DELHI: PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday, raised concerns about the sluggish pace of clearing Delhi’s massive landfill sites and delays in launching waste-to-energy projects. At a meeting of the High-Level Task Force focused on tackling Delhi’s chronic air pollution, Mishra called for urgent improvements in waste management and stricter dust control measures.

Mishra stressed the importance of enforcing dust mitigation protocols at construction sites and addressing open waste burning, two significant sources of the city’s air quality issues. He directed agencies to enhance efforts to reduce dust by promoting the greening and paving of roadways.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from central ministries and the Delhi administration, reviewed both immediate and long-term plans to combat air pollution. Mishra examined the preparedness of various stakeholders to implement these strategies effectively.

The Delhi chief secretary noted that construction dust, biomass burning, and vehicle emissions are the primary contributors to the city’s pollution, which worsens in winter due to unfavourable weather conditions. He outlined the steps already being taken to address these issues, including increasing the number of electric buses, installing more charging stations, and improving road cleaning operations.

“Mishra expressed concern over the persistent air quality issues and underscored the need for strict enforcement of existing laws,” according to a statement. He further stressed that more effective dust control measures must be enforced, both on roads and at construction sites.

Mishra called for a “mission-mode approach” to green central road verges and paved or green pathways along roadsides to help minimise dust emissions. Additionally, he recommended ramping up mechanised road cleaning, deploying anti-smog guns, and conducting regular water sprinkling, particularly in pollution-prone areas, especially during periods outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

He also emphasised the need for stricter oversight of construction and demolition activities, ensuring that transportation of materials is conducted in a way that prevents dust pollution on city roads.