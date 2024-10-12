Doctors remove live cockroach from intestine after Delhi man complains of stomach ache

NEW DELHI: A team of doctors in a city hospital saved a life by using an advanced endoscopy procedure to extract a 3 cm-long live cockroach from a young man’s intestines in just ten minutes.

The patient complained of severe stomach ache and was unable to eat anything for a few days prompting the doctors to conduct emergency surgery since it could have had fatal outcomes.

According to doctors, the patient may have either swallowed the cockroach while eating food or the insect may have entered the patient’s mouth while he was sleeping.

A team led by Dr Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Vasant Kunj assessed the case and removed the insect via a ten-minute long endoscopy.

Vatsya said the cockroach - 3 cm in size, was lying live in the patient’s small intestine which was removed by an endoscopic procedure.

“Live cockroach lying in the small intestine is a life-threatening situation, thus we immediately rushed into the process of removing the cockroach via an endoscopy procedure,” Dr Vatsya said.

Had the cockroach died, it would have disintegrated leading to infectious disorders and aggravating the patient’s overall health,” Dr Vatsya added.