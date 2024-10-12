DU VC forms panel to hold talks with St Stephen’s College

NEW DELHI: Amid a tussle between Delhi University and its affiliate St Stephen’s College, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a committee to hold talks with the college administration. A three-member panel of the Academic Council members will communicate with college principal John Varghese over the alleged discard of the university rules by the college administration, according to an official statement.

The Delhi University (DU) and St Stephen’s have been at loggerheads for long over policy implementation disputes. Recently, the two were at the centre of a controversy after the college refused to admit 12 students over its sanctioned seat limit under the DU’s newly introduced single-girl child quota. Several students under the unreserved category were also refused admission disregarding the DU’s extra allocations formula adopted for optimal filling of seats.

After a legal battle, some of these students were admitted by the college. In a meeting on Thursday, the V-C constituted the committee, which included three professors. They will communicate with the college principal for a resolution on the issue.

Growth strategy

During the meeting, DU’s Institutional Development Plan (IDP) 2024 and Strategic Plan -- two key perspective plan documents of the university that charts out its short-term and long-term plans for the future were approved and passed amid objections by a section of the professors.