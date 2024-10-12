DUSU polls: ABVP knocks on VC’s door

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Delhi University’s vice chancellor (VC) to file a review petition regarding the counting of votes in DUSU elections, a statement said.

A delegation of the ABVP submitted the memorandum to the VC on the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the counting of votes in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, demanding to start the pending counting through a special leave petition or other legal options and release the results soon, it said.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the candidates of DUSU and college elections to clean all campus structures defaced during the polls if they wanted vote count to take place. The court had emphasised that while elections are a celebration of democracy, they should not become a “festival of money laundering.”

The high court, which had on September 26 halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections, said its purpose was only to send a message that such violations would not be tolerated and not to thwart the election process.

There is definitely a need for reforms in student unions, but due to the high court’s order, a situation of confusion is being created among the students and due to the absence of student union, their problems are not being heard, it stated.

The ABVP met the VC on Friday and submitted a memorandum to file a review petition regarding the decision of the high court to protect the interests of the students so that the results of the elections can be declared soon, it said.