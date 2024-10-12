Mohalla bus trials begin in Vasant Vihar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday launched the ‘mohalla bus’ trial run on Vasant Vihar circular route.

The minister said that the city government is conducting trial runs of the Mohalla buses across different areas of the city in a bid to improve last-mile connectivity.

So far three routes have been started under this project and based on feedback from the public, new routes will be planned accordingly, Gahlot stated.

The minister said that this concept was part of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to solve issues faced by the city’s passengers and to connect the first and last mile.

“For the first time in the country, under the leadership and vision of Arvind Kejriwal, there are small buses – famous as Mohalla buses now…People are appreciating this,” Gahlot said. Talking about the route, he said that it will cover all the important places, including Munirka Village, Munirka Metro Station, JNU, Ambience, and the malls on Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Spinal Injury Hospital, various sectors of Vasant Kunj, IIMC on Aruna Asaf Ali Road, IIT, Ber Sarai Village, and Fortis Hospital, and will make travel convenient for commuters.

He added that the Delhi government is committed to providing last-mile connectivity to the people through world-class, pollution-free, and accessible transport services.