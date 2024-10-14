Cops seize 1,323 kg illegal firecrackers in raids, three arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police announced on Sunday that they had uncovered a significant cache of 1,323 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and arrested three individuals involved in distributing these banned items across the Delhi-NCR region.

According to a police statement, the contraband was seized from two godowns in outer Delhi. “1,323 kg of banned firecrackers were seized from two godowns. The owner of both godowns and a driver who supplied the illicit firecrackers in Delhi and NCR have been arrested,” the statement said.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence provided by Head Constables Vikesh and Kapil Dev, who informed the police about an illegal firecracker racket operating in Village Baprola, Outer Delhi. Following this tip, a specialized team was formed to tackle the issue.

Led by Inspector Pukhraj Singh, the team also included Woman Sub-Inspector Khushboo, Sub-Inspector Sitaram, and several head constables, including Vikesh, Kapil, Narender, Mukesh, and Sachin. The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Tyagi, with the goal of dismantling the supply chain of illegal firecrackers.

A raid was first carried out at a godown in Baprola village, where a substantial quantity of banned firecrackers was discovered. The police arrested Manoj Kumar, the owner, and Sanjay Atri, a driver involved in distributing the illegal goods.

During the interrogation of Atri, he revealed that he had also supplied banned firecrackers in the Prem Nagar area of Kirari.

Acting on this information, the police conducted another raid at a godown on Main Majri Road, Roop Vihar, Mubarakpur Dabas, Kirari, Delhi, where another large cache of illegal firecrackers was seized. The owner of this godown, Vipin Kumar, was also arrested.

Last month, the city government banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in Delhi to control air pollution in the coming winter season.