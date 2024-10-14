Delhi metro's blue line achieves carbon neutral certification

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro has added another feather in the cap. A section of Blue Line connecting Yamuna Bank in Delhi with Vaishali in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP), has achieved carbon neutral certification, officials said on Sunday. DMRC already has carbon-neutral certification for its headquarters at Metro Bhawan and the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, UP, the officials said.

These efforts are in line with the central government’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, the officials said.

By adopting various sustainable, environment-friendly initiatives, including using more renewable power in operations, constructing rainwater harvesting pits, the rapid transit system has successfully minimised its carbon footprint, they stated. With this certification, DMRC aims to inspire other transportation systems to adopt sustainable practices by setting a benchmark in eco-friendly operations, they added.