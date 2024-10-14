Delhi police breaks up prostitution racket, rescues foreign woman

NEW DELHI: A foreign woman national was rescued along with two Indian women from a hotel in Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi where an illegal prostitution racket was being run, an official said on Sunday.

The police arrested one person named Surendra, the manager of the hotel, who was the working as a ‘pimp’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the team of Special staff of the South West District was directed to develop key inputs regarding spots of crime and take action against those involved in crime.

Following this, the team on October 12 bust the illegal prostitution rackets running in the area of Mahipalpur area.

“The team of Special Staff deputed staff members as decoy customers and succeeded in busting a sex racket in Anand Hotel, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The team has apprehended the broker/supplier, namely Surendra,” the DCP said, adding an amount of Rs 2500 was recovered from the hotel reception.