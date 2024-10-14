Four-year-old boy dies in Delhi park after gym equipment falls upon him

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old child died on Monday after a gym equipment installed in a west Delhi Park fell crushing the child's chest, according to police sources.

The deceased child was identified as Master Arvind, a resident of New Moti Nagar in west Delhi. His father works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia and his mother is a housewife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a call regarding information about a child brought dead to the emergency ward of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital was received at Moti Nagar police station on Sunday. The police reached the hospital and met the kin of the deceased child.

"Enquiry into the matter revealed that the child was playing in the park with open gym equipment installed at A-Block Park, New Moti Nagar. Suddenly, the equipment fell on the child's chest and he became unconscious," the DCP said.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The officer said that they have registered a case under the provisions of negligence in the matter and have begun investigating the incident.

As per the Delhi Development Authority website, open gyms have been installed in around 342 parks in the city.