Glam fusion

Earlier, it was quite common to ask if one preferred silver or gold, but today’s fashion has evolved beyond a single answer. The trend of mixing metals combining gold and silver along with stacking colorful jewelry has taken off, with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and Hailey Bieber leading the way.
This trend can easily be incorporated into your regular style as well. If you love street style, model Sakshi Gupta suggests that mixing silver and gold jewelry is quite simple. She warns, “If I’m mixing metals, I prefer a basic outfit to let the jewelry shine. Otherwise, it can feel chaotic.”
With many preparing for concerts, stacking jewelry of various colors is an easy way to stand out. Stylist Amrita S. states, “Concerts or music festivals are carnival-like these days. Girls get creative with their style, and there is nothing like too many colors. So you can mix silver, gold, or even black oxidized,” adding that she loves how Hadid does it.
But if you like to stack various metals for a sophisticated corporate look, social media lead Monalisa Panda swears by it for an am-to-pm style. “I love the color gold and pair it with my vintage gold Casio watch. I usually stack it with my silver bracelets that have embellishments and charms. I also add some bead bracelets to create a slight pop of color,” says Panda. She adds that while she doesn't have a strict rule, it helps to have a focus if there is one centerpiece.
Not just for street and chic corporate looks, mixing metals can also be done with Indian ethnic attire. Entrepreneur Amber Sundka says it can be achieved with ease. “Typically, when you wear anything traditional, we try to keep the jewelry in the same tone as the outfit, but sometimes that can become too flashy or forced.
I like my jewelry to cut the overall tone of the outfit. For example, if I am wearing an all-red outfit, I would go for emerald jewelry. Similarly, if it’s a gold tone, which is usually heavy, I choose silver-based plain diamond jewelry,” says Sundka.