Glam fusion

Earlier, it was quite common to ask if one preferred silver or gold, but today’s fashion has evolved beyond a single answer. The trend of mixing metals combining gold and silver along with stacking colorful jewelry has taken off, with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and Hailey Bieber leading the way.

This trend can easily be incorporated into your regular style as well. If you love street style, model Sakshi Gupta suggests that mixing silver and gold jewelry is quite simple. She warns, “If I’m mixing metals, I prefer a basic outfit to let the jewelry shine. Otherwise, it can feel chaotic.”

With many preparing for concerts, stacking jewelry of various colors is an easy way to stand out. Stylist Amrita S. states, “Concerts or music festivals are carnival-like these days. Girls get creative with their style, and there is nothing like too many colors. So you can mix silver, gold, or even black oxidized,” adding that she loves how Hadid does it.