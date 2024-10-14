Much ado over a colonial bungalow in national capital

NEW DELHI: The politics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started from a government quarter in Delhi’s neighbourhood, Kaushambi colony in Ghaziabad. In the initial days party founder Arvind Kejriwal made a big show of him being an Aam Aadmi (common man). He insisted on taking a metro from Kaushambi station to Pragati Maidan station on Blueline for the first day in his office.

From Pragati Maidan he was driven in common man’s vehicle a second hand Maruti WagonR to the Chief Minister’s office in erstwhile Players’ Building now called the Delhi Secretariat. In less than 10 years’ time, the same Aam Aadmi and his political progenies have ‘victorious’ fought for the possession of a lavish colonial bungalow.

Sometimes one wonders, if the AAP has a story department like the Bollywood studios of the yore. First we saw the clips of the outgoing Chief Minister walking his parents to the waiting car leaving behind the CM bungalow and thanking the staff. Next we saw photographs of the newly installed Chief Minister sitting signing the files with cardboard boxes strewn around her.

Thereafter, followed a blitzkrieg of statements in the media on how a women Chief Minister had been thrown out of her official residence. The question is when did the new CM enter the house?