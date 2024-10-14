Plating up Autumn

The wide hall of 1911, reminiscent of a dark wood royal court, leads into a pastel attachment on its western end, overlooking lush lawns of The Imperial. As we sat down for a meal under the high-vaulted ceiling, a pleasant October sun filtering through the glass windows, the connections between Indian and European histories were evident in the structural design of the brasserie. This realization was only enhanced when we tried a range of reinvented classics designed and curated by the hotel’s executive chef Philippe Agnese and fusion dishes from their new autumn menu, from an Indian version of the Regal Caesar salad to a paneer-sabudana burger.

Reinventing classics

“In the initial phase of revamping the 1911 menu, we observed that our guests deeply appreciated timeless classics,” says the chef, laying out his vision for 1911. “With this in mind, and staying true to The Imperial’s legacy, we introduced Indian-inspired twists. Each dish incorporates local ingredients, traditional cooking techniques, or regional dining customs, offering a fresh yet authentic culinary experience.”

Food is best accompanied by stories, and chef Agnese had many to tell us, from his adventures in Indian and French kitchens for more than four decades. He talked at length about his elaborate process of cooking a classic French onion soup—a bestseller on the 1911 menu. In a special pot, white onions are cooked in butter overnight until they turn into a jam-like consistency. In the morning, this jam is simmered in water and brought to a boil, which is served to the guests later with shavings of Gruyere afloat: the fleshy bits of white onion married to butter add a delicate sweetness and the perfect seasoning and a portion of the cheese add a tangy rusticity to this most appetising soup.