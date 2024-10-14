RLDA invites bids for re-development of New Delhi Railway Station

NEW DELHI: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Monday invited bids for the re-development of New Delhi Railway Station and construction of associated infrastructure on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The New Delhi Railway station is designated to be developed as world world-class railway station and it is on the number one position in terms of making annual earnings from rail services among other stations.

According to an official statement issued on Monday to the media by RLDA, the New Delhi Railway Station is a flagship project and important trains like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and the Shatabadi originate and terminate here across the country.

“The objective of the project is to elevate this station into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. This comprehensive development plan envisions the station as an integrated transportation hub seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus, and other modes of transport, ensuring convenient and hassle-free connectivity for passengers”, said an official.

According to an official source, the main components of the project include the construction of two Linear Station buildings on the Paharganj and Ajmeri gate sides, an Air-Concourse having arrival and departure plazas, a waiting area, vertical circulation elements such as Lifts and Escalators, retail area and other services to facilitate the Passengers.