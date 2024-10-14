RLDA invites bids for re-development of New Delhi Railway Station

NEW DELHI: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Monday invited bids for the re-development of New Delhi Railway Station and construction of associated infrastructure on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.
The New Delhi Railway station is designated to be developed as world world-class railway station and it is on the number one position in terms of making annual earnings from rail services among other stations.
According to an official statement issued on Monday to the media by RLDA, the New Delhi Railway Station is a flagship project and important trains like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and the Shatabadi originate and terminate here across the country.
“The objective of the project is to elevate this station into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. This comprehensive development plan envisions the station as an integrated transportation hub seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus, and other modes of transport, ensuring convenient and hassle-free connectivity for passengers”, said an official.
According to an official source, the main components of the project include the construction of two Linear Station buildings on the Paharganj and Ajmeri gate sides, an Air-Concourse having arrival and departure plazas, a waiting area, vertical circulation elements such as Lifts and Escalators, retail area and other services to facilitate the Passengers.
“Elevated and on-ground road network to provide seamless connectivity to the station and to decongest the roads, Platform works, Parcel area and two parcel tunnels for smooth handling of parcel, parking and circulation facilities”, it said.
As per the official plan, the revamped New Delhi Railway station will showcase a modern and sophisticated design enriched with state-of-the-art technology.
“It is being done keeping in mind the sustainability measures like green building standards, solar energy & security with CCTV cameras and access control system throughout the station”, the RLDA source said.
An estimated cost of Rs 2,469 crore would be incurred on it. The bid documents fee has been fixed at Rs 1,18,000 while the bid security has been fixed at Rs 10 crore. The last date of submission of e-bid has been fixed on November 14 this year while the opening of e-Bids technical would be on November 19.