Wanted man arrested outside hospital while visiting newborn, linked to attempted murder

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man wanted in an attempted murder case was apprehended outside a hospital where he had come to visit his newborn baby, an official said on Sunday.

According to the officer, a crime branch team monitored the hospital for four days, as their only lead on the suspect, Mohd. Amaan Saifi, was that he would likely be there to see his newborn.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain stated that a case of attempted murder was registered in Shaheen Bagh, where Saifi, along with his accomplices, got into a confrontation with a guard at a construction site and stabbed him.

“After committing the crime, they escaped while a police van rushed the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” the officer said. Based on the victim’s statement, a case was registered, but Saifi remained untraceable. To apprehend him, a team was formed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

During the investigation, Sub Inspector Samay Singh discovered that Saifi would visit Malviya Nagar Hospital to see his newborn.

“The team waited for four days and maintained constant vigilance at the hospital. On the fifth day, the accused was spotted near the hospital,” the DCP said. He attempted to escape, resulting in a scuffle with police officials, but the team managed to overpower and apprehend him.

During interrogation, Saifi disclosed that his brother is a builder in the Shaheen Bagh area, where they intended to construct a building. A dispute had arisen with the owner, and on the day of the incident, when he and the other accused reached the site, a guard stopped them, leading them to attack him with a knife. They later escaped, leaving the guard in a pool of blood.

In another development linked to the murder of a south Delhi gym owner, the police made a major breakthrough by arresting the main shooter on Saturday.