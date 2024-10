NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has affirmed that Anganwadi workers are entitled to pursue additional sources of income beyond their official duties.

Recognising the financial hardships faced by these workers, the court acknowledged that their current salaries are insufficient to support themselves or their families, making it reasonable for them to seek supplementary income.

This comes after the Division Bench, comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Sudhir Kumar Jain, delivered the ruling in favour of Parmila Devi, an Anganwadi worker who was denied age relaxation when applying for a Supervisor Grade-II (Female) position in the Department of Women and Child Development.

Devi, who had been supplementing her modest income through other employment, had her candidacy rejected by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on the grounds of being overage, despite her years of service qualifying her for age relaxation.

Devi’s initial appeal was heard by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which ruled in her favour. The tribunal found her service certificates legitimate and directed the DSSSB to reconsider her application and verify her documents.