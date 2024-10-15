B Tech dropout held for selling fake tickets of Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old B Tech dropout was arrested for selling fake tickets of the concert of Punjab singer Diljit Dosanjh scheduled to be held in the national capital on October 26-27.

The accused, identified as Kaushik Raj, spent the cheated amount of Rs 6.75 lakh by travelling to multiple cities and purchasing an iPhone worth Rs.1,35,000 and an Apple Watch worth Rs.50,000.

The Delhi Police had recently through an Instagram post alerted people not to fall into the trap of scammers while buying tickets of the concert.

The police used the lyrics from Dosanjh's hit track 'Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya' from his GOAT album, writing, “Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajwa lena” (Don't fall for fake ticket links and end up getting scammed; always verify first).

Sharing details of the fraud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said a man lodged a complaint at Cyber police station (south district) stating that he was trying to purchase tickets for the upcoming concert of a singer in Delhi.

"While searching for tickets he got information about one Kaushik Raj from a friend who provided the contact number of the alleged Kaushik Raj. Accordingly, the complainant contacted the suspect on his mobile number who assured the tickets," the DCP said.

The accused Raj initially sent five complimentary tickets through email to the complainant for the event and received the money in his personal account. After relying upon him, the complainant decided to purchase tickets for his family and friends as well.