Delhi

Firm fined Rs 50k for flouting dust control norms in Delhi

The violation was noted in a surprise inspection by the Minister at the sports complex construction site in Pitampura.
Money image used for representational purposes only.
Money image used for representational purposes only.
Ashish Srivastava
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Upon the orders by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a construction firm found violating the dust control norms on Monday.

The violation was noted in a surprise inspection by the Minister at the sports complex construction site in Pitampura.

“During the inspection, he noted irregularities related to dust control. Accordingly, DPCC was directed to impose a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the construction company Tewatia Construction Private Limited. Instructions have also been given to impose a financial penalty on a daily basis for not giving a satisfactory reply to the notice issued by DPCC,” an official communication read.

To tackle pollution, a Winter Action Plan based on 21 focus points was announced on September 25. Under it, the government had also launched a month-long anti-dust campaign that started on October 7.

As part of the anti-dust campaign, 523 teams from 13 departments have been deployed across the city for monitoring.

dust control norms
Firm fined

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com