Firm fined Rs 50k for flouting dust control norms in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Upon the orders by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a construction firm found violating the dust control norms on Monday.

The violation was noted in a surprise inspection by the Minister at the sports complex construction site in Pitampura.

“During the inspection, he noted irregularities related to dust control. Accordingly, DPCC was directed to impose a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the construction company Tewatia Construction Private Limited. Instructions have also been given to impose a financial penalty on a daily basis for not giving a satisfactory reply to the notice issued by DPCC,” an official communication read.

To tackle pollution, a Winter Action Plan based on 21 focus points was announced on September 25. Under it, the government had also launched a month-long anti-dust campaign that started on October 7.

As part of the anti-dust campaign, 523 teams from 13 departments have been deployed across the city for monitoring.