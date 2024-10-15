GRAP Stage-I kicks in as Delhi’s air quality turns poor

NEW DELHI: With the air quality deteriorating to ‘poor’ category in the national capital on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

The steps include water sprinkling, use of anti-smog guns, regular lifting of solid waste, a ban on coal/firewood in tandoors in hotels and open eateries and limited use of diesel generators.

Sources said the AAP government is reportedly planning to procure mist-spraying drones this winter to target the pollution hotspots. In a bid to check air pollution, the drones will have sensors to record air quality data, including measurements of PM2.5 and PM10, and help reduce dust levels.