Legislation to reform sports ecosystem under consideration: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry is preparing to introduce a comprehensive Sports Bill, sources within the ministry said, adding that the bill, aimed at reforming and improving the sports ecosystem in the country, is currently in its pre-legislative consultation phase.
Commenting on the development, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday said that the bill will be introduced once the consultation process is complete.
“We are actively seeking feedback and suggestions from the general public, coaches, sportspersons and relevant stakeholders. Once we have considered all the inputs, the bill will move forward for further legislative steps,” said the minister, while interacting with media at Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in the national capital.
However, the minister did not commented on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections suspension but said that a dedicated Appellate Sports Tribunal will handle all sports-related disputes in India, reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring faster resolution of grievances.
“It will reduce multiplicity of court cases and will have a single window system and will provide faster, cheaper and easier resolution of disputes,” said the minister.
Divulging further details of the bill, the Minister said that there will be establishment of Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards.
“It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating governance of sports in the country,” he said. The minister further said that the Bill underscores the importance of ethical behaviour in sports, with anti-doping measures, stringent compliance with international rules, and strict penalties for violations, positioning India as a clean and fair host for the Olympics.
“All the bodies have to formulate their Code of Ethics in accordance with the IOC Code of Ethics and Law of Land,” as per the minister.
The minister also highlighted that this bill mandates the formation of Athletes Commissions in NOC, NPC, and all NSFs, ensuring that athletes are represented and have a platform to raise concerns, participate in decision-making, and contribute to policy formulation.
“This athlete-centred approach enhances India’s standing in international forums and makes the country more athlete-friendly for global events. Provision of additional funding to the Athlete Commissions by the Government,” said the minister.