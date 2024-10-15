Legislation to reform sports ecosystem under consideration: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry is preparing to introduce a comprehensive Sports Bill, sources within the ministry said, adding that the bill, aimed at reforming and improving the sports ecosystem in the country, is currently in its pre-legislative consultation phase.

Commenting on the development, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday said that the bill will be introduced once the consultation process is complete.

“We are actively seeking feedback and suggestions from the general public, coaches, sportspersons and relevant stakeholders. Once we have considered all the inputs, the bill will move forward for further legislative steps,” said the minister, while interacting with media at Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in the national capital.

However, the minister did not commented on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections suspension but said that a dedicated Appellate Sports Tribunal will handle all sports-related disputes in India, reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring faster resolution of grievances.

“It will reduce multiplicity of court cases and will have a single window system and will provide faster, cheaper and easier resolution of disputes,” said the minister.