Mumbai-NY flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-New York Air India flight was diverted to Delhi early morning on Monday due to a bomb threat, according to officials. The aircraft was carrying 239 passengers.
“Flight AI 119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee, (it) was diverted to Delhi,” Air India said in a statement.
“Staff on ground are working to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,” it said. A thorough inspection was conducted by security officials and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft, the police said.
All 258 people, including 19 crew members, were disembarked from the aircraft and shifted to hotels after the security protocols were completed.
The flight has now been rescheduled and will depart for New York from Delhi on Tuesday morning, the airline said.
“The aircraft was thoroughly checked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols were diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and the crew on board,” the news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
The bomb threat was received through a post on X and the handle is being verified, the officer said. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol visited the Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.
“Upon landing in Delhi a while ago, took stock of the situation at Delhi airport regarding the diversion & emergency landing of flight AI 119, carrying 239 passengers.
“While the due security checks & safety protocols are being diligently followed, directed the airport officials & the Air India staff to arrange all the necessary assistance as well as convenient accommodation for the passengers affected,” he said in a post on X at 1 pm.
Besides the Air India flight, two IndiGo flights from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. One plane was bound for Muscat in Oman and the other for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The IndiGo flights received the threats before they took off and the planes concerned were moved to isolation bays.