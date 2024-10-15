Mumbai-NY flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-New York Air India flight was diverted to Delhi early morning on Monday due to a bomb threat, according to officials. The aircraft was carrying 239 passengers.

“Flight AI 119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee, (it) was diverted to Delhi,” Air India said in a statement.

“Staff on ground are working to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,” it said. A thorough inspection was conducted by security officials and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft, the police said.

All 258 people, including 19 crew members, were disembarked from the aircraft and shifted to hotels after the security protocols were completed.

The flight has now been rescheduled and will depart for New York from Delhi on Tuesday morning, the airline said.