Nigerian woman among two arrested for supplying psychotropic drugs to hotels in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian woman, were arrested for allegedly supplying psychotropic drugs methamphetamine and Cocaine to various hotels and clubs in the city, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused, Md Shadab (32) and Ms Clara (26) used the Porter App as a platform to supply and deliver the contraband. “They used to conceal the drugs inside cheap T-shirt packages and delivered them to customers using the Porter App,” DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The DCP said a police team roped secret informers into the area to get intelligence and information regarding drug traffickers and received information on October 10.

Acting upon secret information, the police conducted a raid at a house in Mahipalpur Ext and accused Md Shadab was apprehended 145 grams of methamphetamine, 77 grams of cocaine were recovered from his rented flat.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested. In his instance, one Nigerian national lady, Miss Clara, was also apprehended, and 50 grams of MD drugs were recovered from her possession. Md Shadab said he was involved in human trafficking and got connected to Nigerians.