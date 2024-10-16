Delhi hospitals face acute shortage of essential thalassemia drug 'Desferal'

NEW DELHI: Government hospitals in Delhi are grappling with a severe shortage of Desferal, a vital iron chelator essential for the treatment of thalassemia.

The Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG), based in Delhi, has raised alarm over the unavailability of this life-saving drug in state and central government hospitals, even as it remains accessible at private pharmacies.

Anubha Taneja, secretary of TPAG and a thalassemia patient herself, emphasized that despite Desferal being included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 and funded under the National Health Mission, several hospitals—including Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH), Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital—have not stocked the drug for years.