Delhi records coldest morning of this season at 17.4 degree Celsius

NEW DELHI: With 17.4 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday morning, it was the coldest morning of the season. The IMD has predicted that the daytime temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days while the AQI remained above 200 on Tuesday a day after it was recorded to be poor leading the CAQM to impose stage I of GRAP across the Delhi-NCR.

The temperature was two degrees below normal and the lowest of the season. The maximum temperature could reach 35 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicts that the sky will remain clear for the next three to four days, however the minimum temperature will continue to decline. Gradually, there will also be a decrease in the maximum temperature. According to the CPCB, the AQI on Tuesday morning at 9 am was recorded to be 207.

The level of air is classified as poor. There are expectations of a slight increase in the air quality index over the next two days.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.29 °C and 35.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

The weather forecast for Delhi over the next seven days indicates partly cloudy to mainly clear skies, with no significant impact expected from rain or thunderstorms. From October 15 to October 19, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows will hover between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. In response to the declining air quality, restrictions under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) took effect in Delhi on Tuesday

These winter-specific anti-pollution measures focus on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road

cleaning, an official said.GRAP Stage 1 also mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns to help mitigate air pollution in the capital, according to the official.