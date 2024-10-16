INTERVIEW | Aiyyo! Shraddha on carving her own niche in stand-up

If you love comedy, you obviously know Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha. Prominent on social media for her hilarious sketches on everyday instances, she has carved out a significant niche in stand-up comedy, consistently elevating her career with well-researched and amusing content. An interview with the comedian on her hilarious sketches borrowed from everyday life. Excerpts from a conversation:

What motivated you to transition from a career in IT to pursuing comedy?

People like comedians more than they like IT guys, no? I really didn’t know what impact I was making with my IT job, so there was no sense of accomplishment and I really wanted to be someone people enjoyed listening to. Radio jockeys were a big influence then, so the first choice was to be a radio jockey.

How did your time as a radio jockey influence your comedic style or performance?

Almost everything I know about content and storytelling, I owe it to radio. Radio has shaped my writing process, my editing style, my tone and even my voice.

What was your experience during your first gig?

Oh my first ever stand-up was at a Kannada comedy line-up. I remember thinking, ‘Why am I doing this? I am not used to people looking at me when I am talking. I am a radio jockey, I sit behind a mic, alone, in a studio. This is not for me!’

Who are your biggest comedic influences?

Johnny Lever, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. Lever appeals to the farmer and the businessman alike. His command over Indian languages, his observations, his timing, his expressions, what a complete package. Seinfeld can take the simplest, mundane stuff in our lives and turn it into comedic gold. His humour transcends age, background and culture. Chapelle is fearless and graceful. He can take a potentially polarising topic and make it relatable, make you laugh out loud and then make you think.