INTERVIEW | Aiyyo! Shraddha on carving her own niche in stand-up

If you love comedy, you obviously know Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha. Prominent on social media for her hilarious sketches on everyday instances, she has carved out a significant niche in stand-up comedy, consistently elevating her career with well-researched and amusing content. An interview with the comedian on her hilarious sketches borrowed from everyday life. Excerpts from a conversation:
What motivated you to transition from a career in IT to pursuing comedy?
People like comedians more than they like IT guys, no? I really didn’t know what impact I was making with my IT job, so there was no sense of accomplishment and I really wanted to be someone people enjoyed listening to. Radio jockeys were a big influence then, so the first choice was to be a radio jockey.
How did your time as a radio jockey influence your comedic style or performance?
Almost everything I know about content and storytelling, I owe it to radio. Radio has shaped my writing process, my editing style, my tone and even my voice.
What was your experience during your first gig?
Oh my first ever stand-up was at a Kannada comedy line-up. I remember thinking, ‘Why am I doing this? I am not used to people looking at me when I am talking. I am a radio jockey, I sit behind a mic, alone, in a studio. This is not for me!’
Who are your biggest comedic influences?
Johnny Lever, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. Lever appeals to the farmer and the businessman alike. His command over Indian languages, his observations, his timing, his expressions, what a complete package. Seinfeld can take the simplest, mundane stuff in our lives and turn it into comedic gold. His humour transcends age, background and culture. Chapelle is fearless and graceful. He can take a potentially polarising topic and make it relatable, make you laugh out loud and then make you think.
What challenges did you encounter while making a name for yourself in the comedy scene?
My lack of self belief was the only challenge, but I have been very fortunate to have friends, colleagues, bosses who believed in me more than I did and asked me to run with their confidence till I had grown my own.
What has been your most memorable performance to date, and what made it stand out for you?
My first show in Hyderabad, in March this year; I was to perform in Chennai the following week. I was still trying to figure out my language mix, it was relatively easier in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. I was extremely nervous. Hyderabad was so generous, so warm, that evening felt like a hug from a best friend. A hug I needed badly.
How do you connect with your audience, and what do you think makes your comedy relatable?
I feel, because the show is a product of my experiences and I come from the largest common denominator, which is the Indian middle class, I am able to find common ground with my audience.
What are your aspirations for the future?
They say everyone has one song, one story in them, not many have the second one. I am excited to explore, search for a second stand-up special.
What advice would you give to someone looking to pursue a career in comedy?
Read about everything — art, culture, politics, history, people, places everything.
Have you had moments where you were ready to give up?
Thankfully, that has not happened yet. It’s probably because I am a slow content creator.
I don’t let the dashboard, the numbers dictate my craft. I make content when I know I have something good.