Man kills best friend after he refuses to give money to buy alcohol in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man murdered his 'best friend' by repeatedly hitting his head with a brick as the latter refused to give him money to buy alcohol, an official said on Wednesday.

The murder for a petty reason was not the height of insensitivity but the accused Ankit Mishra after killing his friend stole Rs 400 from his pocket and spent the night drinking more alcohol.

Later to evade arrest, he got himself admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre but was caught by the police even as his clothes were still soaked in the blood of his best friend.

Sharing details, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said two beat constables were on morning patrolling duty in their beat area on October 14 when they found a body of a man lying with blood stains. They immediately made a PCR call after which the cops from Anand Vihar police station reached the spot.

"Forensic teams were called, photographs were taken, and exhibits were collected by them. Later on, the deceased was identified as Nirala Sahu, a resident of Ghaziabad, UP," the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter.

Sensing the gravity of the offence, the police constituted a dedicated team that analysed more than 150 CCTV footages from the scene of the crime and surrounding area and routes near Sai Baba Picket, Rishav Vihar, JJ Camp, Anand Vihar Railway Station, and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.