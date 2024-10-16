Raw Mango’s ‘Garland’ collection weaves tradition with modern wedding sensibilities

Saying it with flowers

Garlands are meant to be received and embraced as a blessing. In the film, they also serve as a common boundary between both generations — in receiving and wearing them, Segal is meeting her parents half-way; for this one day, she will keep the arguments aside. But flowers are to be as much part of her wedding finery as the jewellery.

In Garg’s film, garlands are at the centre of the campaign for another reason. “What flowers grow is not necessarily under our control, but what we do with them is,” he says, which could well be a definition of a relationship between two people, matrimony or no matrimony. “I think garlands are like our version of Ikebana or wreaths of the West. So, in essence, the collection acknowledges this unique Indian aesthetic and culture of garlands,” adds Garg.

Keep it small

While the characters are fictional — the groom is played by Prashant Prakash — the storyline is not, the designer says, as “the exact conversations” are being had in various ways across many homes now, in this festive/wedding season. According to a 2022 Business Insider report, over 33 per cent of Millennial and Gen-Z couples want a smaller gathering on their big day. Couples are now insisting on sustainable options, reveals a WeddingWire report.

Gen-Z and Millennial couples also, say reports, do not want to make tradition a weight on their shoulders. They want to plan their weddings differently from their parents — so the wedding day or the day prior they want to have fewer rituals or they may pick a ritual they connect with and include it in theirs. In ‘Garland - Festive 2024’, Kanhaiya Dangal, an annual festival practised in eastern Rajasthan by mainly the Meena and the Gurjar communities, for instance, is a wedding ritual that is part of Madhyama’s big day.

New rituals

The way the festival is celebrated in Rajasthan, a host village sends invitations to nearby villages to participate in the Kanhiya Dangal competition as symbolic of brotherhood. Why was it picked when ‘the couple’ in the film are not even Rajasthani? “The couple are seeking a wedding that they personally feel connected to, and that moves them.

This is the central theme of their conversations and tension. They came across the Kanhaiya Dangal performers and feel that the music and energy resonates strongly with them — this is exactly the emotion they are seeking and it is independent of anything, be it geography or otherwise,” says Garg.

Also, while ‘Garland’ is a festive collection, why does the film have a wedding story in it? How does Garg connect the two? The festive season in India encompasses the wedding season, he says. “At Raw Mango, we have never been prescriptive about defining what one should wear by labelling it ‘bridal’ or otherwise,” says Garg.

“Instead, we have offered our point of view and hope that people can adopt it and wear it in their own way, as they see fit. The garments work for weddings and equally for other festivities. Naming ‘Garland’ was not easy—we went through many iterations and in the end felt that being direct was okay.”