UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Court to take cognizance of chargesheet on October 29

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday set October 29 for further consideration of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar in July following heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

The chargesheet names CEO Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, and co-owners Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and Harvinder Singh, accusing them of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

During the proceedings, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Nishant Garg of the Rouse Avenue Court was informed by the CBI’s prosecutor that the investigation into possible corruption is ongoing. The prosecutor also emphasised that substantial evidence links the accused to illegal commercial activities in the basement, which was only approved for storage and parking use.