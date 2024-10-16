UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Court to take cognizance of chargesheet on October 29

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday set October 29 for further consideration of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar in July following heavy rainfall and waterlogging.
The chargesheet names CEO Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, and co-owners Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and Harvinder Singh, accusing them of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
During the proceedings, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Nishant Garg of the Rouse Avenue Court was informed by the CBI’s prosecutor that the investigation into possible corruption is ongoing. The prosecutor also emphasised that substantial evidence links the accused to illegal commercial activities in the basement, which was only approved for storage and parking use.
Advocate Abhijit Anand, representing the father of one of the victims, argued that the CBI had not fully examined issues related to corruption or compliance with safety regulations. He contended that the charge sheet lacked details on the sanctioned building plan and the involvement of other individuals associated with the coaching center, highlighting alleged irregularities in fire safety clearances.
The CBI noted that the accused knowingly rented the basement for commercial purposes despite safety risks, including flooding. The area was furnished with numerous air conditioning units and fans, indicating sustained commercial use. Advocate Anand also pointed out the absence of emergency exits, exacerbating the tragic consequences.
The case, transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court, follows interim bail granted to the accused, with further investigations underway to uncover the full extent of the alleged violations.