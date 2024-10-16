Water supply disruption to hit parts of Delhi's Outer North district for 18 hours

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi’s Outer North district will experience an 18-hour water supply disruption starting from 10 am on Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Board said. The interruption is due to maintenance work on a major water pipeline.

The affected areas include Bawana Village and its surrounding colonies, Sultanpur Dabas Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Barwala Village, Majra Dabas Village, Chandpur Village, as well as Ward 35 (Kanjhawala) and Ward 36 (Rani Khera), along with their adjoining areas.

The disruption is linked to interconnection work on the 1000 mm diameter Bawana water main that originates from the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP). Water supply is expected to be halted from 10 am on October 16 until 4 am the following day, October 17.

Meanwhile, residents of Ghaziabad and Noida have been facing major water disruptions since October 13, as the supply of Ganga water has been halted for 20 days due to annual maintenance on the upper Ganga canal in Haridwar. Full restoration of service is expected by November 2.

Key areas affected include Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Vaishali, and Delta Colony, with reduced water pressure in the mornings. Residents in Indirapuram’s Abhay Khand, Nyay Khand, Gyan Khand, and Vasundhara have been reporting low water pressure.

Broken pipelines in Kaushambi and Vasundhara Sector 10 have exacerbated the crisis, leaving some areas without supply.