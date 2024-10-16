World Food Day 2024 highlights the right to healthy food for a better future

NEW DELHI: In November, 1979, the member countries of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a specialized agency that works to end hunger and improve food security and nutrition decided to establish World Food Day (WFD) at the Organization’s 20th General Conference.

Since then, the World Food Day is being observed every year on October 16 in more than 150 countries, including India, raising awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger, serving as a global reminder of the critical issues surrounding food security, nutrition, and global hunger. To highlight areas which need focus and immediate action, year-after-year, the World Food Day is given different themes. This year, the theme is ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future’.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines the term ‘food’ as diversity, nutrition, affordability, accessibility and safety.

A healthy diet, which over 2.8 billion are unable to afford, is of utmost importance given the fact that unhealthy diets are the leading cause of all forms of malnutrition – undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity, which now exist in most countries, cutting across socio-economic classes.

More vulnerable people are often forced to rely on staple foods or less expensive foods that can be unhealthy, while others suffer from the unavailability of fresh or varied foods, lack the information they need to choose a healthy diet, or simply opt for convenience.

Hunger and malnutrition do not just affect developing countries. Even in high-income countries, people are still fighting for this right. Not only must food be accessible, but it must also be healthy and nutritious. As per experts, governments must work to ensure that this is the case, adopting legislation to do so.

The agrifood systems that encompass the journey of food from farm to table and beyond touch every aspect of our lives and reach every corner of the planet. Yet instead of harnessing their immense potential for positive impact, we are letting agrifood systems wreak havoc on our climate and environment.

By creating efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems we can mitigate and adapt to climate change, increase biodiversity and restore ecosystems, while also ensuring food security and better nutrition through agrifood systems that enable and sustain healthy diets, and a more equitable future for all.

A food secure and nutritious world for all requires massive investment, innovation, science, technology and wide collaboration between a range of actors including governments, the private sector, academic and research institutions and civil society.