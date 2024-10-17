AAP’s outreach: Kejriwal’s letter of innocence

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a mega outreach programme - Jansampark Yatra - built around the arrest of former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Over the next two weeks, AAP has planned to reach every household with a letter penned by Kejriwal accusing the BJP-run union government of stalling all welfare programmes and development works run by the city government.

“The letter is a part of a statewide public outreach campaign which the AAP National Convenor launched on Wednesday. The campaign will continue until October 29, with thousands of AAP volunteers set to visit households across the city, distributing the letter to ensure that all citizens receive answers to their concerns,” the party said.

Addressing party workers at the launch programme, Arvind Kejriwal said that the letter was written to ensure that Delhi residents understand why he was jailed and the challenges AAP faced during his absence.

“People have been asking why I was arrested and what led to it. I’ve been answering these questions in person, but to reach every Delhiite, I’ve written a letter addressing their questions. AAP workers will distribute this letter door-to-door until October 29, ensuring that everyone receives the answers they seek,” the former Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal claimed that his arrest was politically motivated, aimed at halting the work his government has done for the people of Delhi.

Referencing the letter, he categorically denied any wrongdoing, saying, “Everyone knows that I have never engaged in corruption. So why was I arrested? Because the work we are doing for Delhi, the facilities we are providing to you, have threatened their political dominance. They don’t want us to keep delivering services that have never been seen before in India.”

In the letter, the AAP supremo asserted his arrest was a result of the BJP’s fear that his government’s work in Delhi - ranging from improvements in education, healthcare, and public services - could threaten the saffron party’s political dominance across India.

“They have governments in 22 states, but they cannot replicate the success of Delhi. People there are now asking why the work done in Delhi is not happening in their states,” Kejriwal wrote.