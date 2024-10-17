BJP demands action against ‘unauthorised’ construction at Delhi CM's residence

NEW DELHI: The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), alleging unauthorised construction and property amalgamation at the Chief Minister’s residence without necessary approvals from the MCD or the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC).

The party’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded immediate action from the MCD Commissioner, urging a survey and legal proceedings under Sections 343 and 344 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act. He also called for a sealing notice under Section 345A.

Kapoor pointed out that the Chief Minister’s house is located in the Civil Lines area, which is designated as a heritage conservation zone under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021.

“No repair, renovation, or new construction can occur in this area without the necessary permissions,” Kapoor stated. He criticised the MCD for its inaction over the past two and a half years, specifically referring to what he called the “Sheesh Mahal issue.” He argued that the corporation should have taken suo motu action much earlier.

According to Kapoor, the issue first surfaced in 2022, around the time Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government gained control of the MCD. Despite this, no significant measures have been taken to address the alleged illegal constructions, he alleged.

He further alleged that the PWD had applied for DUAC’s approval for repairs at 6 Flag Staff Road in 2019-2020 but was denied.

Despite this, illegal construction, including the demolition of the original bungalow and the addition of a swimming pool, allegedly continued. Kapoor has urged the MCD to take strict action, including demolition and sealing of the property.