'DDA NOC not required for power meters in unauthorised colonies': Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has removed the requirement for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from DDA to install electricity meters in unauthorised colonies.

Announcing the decision at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Atishi said that the move is aimed at tackling corruption and making the process smoother for residents who previously faced delays due to bureaucratic inefficiencies.

“Previously, those who paid bribes could get electricity connections, while others were left powerless,” Atishi stated. “We’ve issued directives to prevent any further obstacles in these areas. The NOC process often led to unnecessary delays, forcing people to bribe officials and go through a tiresome ordeal just to get the certificate,” she added.

Atishi said that many residents from unauthorised colonies had raised complaints about difficulties in obtaining electricity connections. According to her, there are currently 1,731 illegal colonies in Delhi, where residents will now be able to install electricity meters without requiring a NOC.

The Chief Minister also accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of causing unnecessary problems for people in these colonies, assuring that the Delhi government would ensure residents are not further troubled.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, called the announcement misleading.

“Atishi’s press conference was filled with half-truths. The NOC requirement had already been lifted by the Lieutenant Governor on October 1, following public demand. Residents have been receiving electricity connections since then, and this new announcement is just an attempt by the AAP government to take undeserved credit,” Gupta said.

He added that the NOC was originally tied to the DDA and had already been abolished, rendering the Delhi government’s latest decision redundant.

Electricity and its related issues have become a contentious issue as the Delhi assembly elections are only months away. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been contending that the BJP would discontinue all the free schemes, including electricity, if it comes to power.

While the saffron party says that it was their party’s central leadership that has solved power-related issues in the capital.

At a ‘Thank you Modiji’ rally in Burari on October 7, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the intervention by the party has benefitted several thousands of residents.