Delhi man caught nine years after brutally thrashing two, leaving one paralysed

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man who brutally thrashed two people, paralysing one among them for life, was arrested, along with his associates by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police nine years after he committed the crime.

The accused, Kapil Chauhan, fled the country in 2021 and went to Russia to evade arrest. As per the officials, he resided there for three years on student visa. Sharing details of nearly the decade-old incident, DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said in August 2015 a man named Vivek, along with his brother Ritesh, was leaving the Gandhi market area Sagarpur, Delhi after having dinner.

At about 10:30 pm, they parked their motorcycle near Nagi Clinic on the drain and complainant Vivek started talking to his acquaintance Ajay Kumar.

His brother Ritesh went ahead for a walk, two persons came on a motorcycle. Their motorcycle slightly brushed against his brother due to which he had an argument with the men, after which both they started beating his brother.

Thereafter, Vivek ran to save his brother and tried to free him but 4-5 more men came, two of them had sticks in their hands, all the miscreants started beating them and thrashed them.

“Vivek and his brother Ritesh received serious injuries and the latter remained in a coma (unconscious) condition for a long time. After some time he regained consciousness but got paralyzed,” the DCP said.

The accused, Kapil Chauhan, remained at large since 2015 and had midway even filed an anticipatory bail, which was rejected by a local court. The police received information that he fled country in 2021 and went to Russia putting the case in abeyance.

On Tuesday, the cops received a crucial tip-off that Chauhan is moving in Dabri area. Subsequently, police swung into action, laid a trap at a location and nabbed the accused after a brief scuffle. On interrogation, it was revealed that accused Chauhan is a graduate.

“He has one elder brother who works at Delhi Airport while his father is retired from the Indian Army,” the officer added.