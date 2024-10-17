Gangster Deepak Boxer remanded to police custody in extortion, shooting case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court remanded notorious gangster Deepak Pahal, also known as Deepak Boxer, to two days of Special Cell custody in connection with an extortion and firing incident at a sweet shop in Nangloi.

The court order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Abhishek Kumar of the Patiala House Court, following Boxer’s fresh arrest from Tihar Jail.

Deepak, who allegedly ordered the firing to extort money, appeared in court alongside his lawyer, Advocate Tarun Chandela. The police requested his remand to investigate the source of the weapons used in the incident and to unravel the extent of the extortion ring operating in the Delhi NCR region.

The case stems from a September 28 incident, where two assailants allegedly affiliated with Boxer’s syndicate opened fire at Roshan Sweet Corner in Nangloi.

The city was rattled with the sounds of gunfire with back-to-back three sensational incidents of gunfire which occurred at a renowned car showroom, hotel and a sweet shop, all linked to extortion by high profile gangsters.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reacted over the incidents and blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged deterioration of the law and order in Delhi.

“Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is a complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country’s capital. Delhi’s law and order comes under Amit Shah ji. He will have to take effective steps immediately,” Kejriwal had stated.