Kicking her way to the top

When Faridabad girl Shraddha Rangarh used to watch the world’s greatest martial artists like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan in films, as a toddler, she did not know one day, she’d represent India in martial arts.

The 20-year-old recently made the country proud winning a gold in the Senior Female Musical Form Hard Style category, and three silvers at the 2024 Wako World Cup in Uzbekistan.

She had also struck gold at the Delhi Olympic Games 2024 and Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League 2023-2024.

“As a child, I just wanted to play, it didn’t matter which sport. My father wanted to make his son a martial artist, but he was born with two daughters. Since I was not a son, he did not expect that his dream would be fulfilled,” she says, looking back with a chuckle.

Rangarh excels in kickboxing, taekwondo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kerala’s Kalaripayattu and more. Her story of initial lack of family support and later encouragement resembles the plot of the film Dangal.

“After seeing me win medals, my parents were convinced about my passion for martial arts. They have become more supportive now,” she says.

The emerging sports star from India who has played in over 100 tournaments in her nine-year career, now eyes medals at the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games, Bangkok 2024, Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League, 2025 and The World Games 2025.

Rangarh’s internet game is equally strong, boasting over 3 million plus followers across Instagram and YouTube. They are hooked to her fun and informative tutorials on martial arts techniques that have even got her the ‘likes’ of celebrities Vidyut Jammwal, Bhumi Pednekar and Badshah.