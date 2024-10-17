Off the eaten path

The whole of last week was a grand celebration – from pandal hopping till wee hours of the night, to devouring the divine bhog, to indulging in some greasy but delicious street-side food outside the pandals, it was a whirlwind of festivities.

While we are still reeling from the hangover of fasting and feasting and getting ready for Diwali, now just a fortnight away, one must note that there has always been a significant pivot in the food we eat every time the season changes.

As Pujo went by, there was a definite shift in the season. The winds blow cooler, and there’s an unmistakable nip in the air. One of my favourite eateries in the city where I can make the most of this is Fig and Maple in the upscale Greater Kailash 2 market.

Its lush green rooftop is like an oasis in the middle of a smog-ridden Delhi and it wins bonus points for being a pet-friendly cafe where I can lounge with my dog by my side, a thrilling novel in my hand and a delicious meal to look forward to.

This place is a far cry from the typical dining spaces in Delhi and the concept of hyperlocal and seasonal eating has been championed here by Delhi-based Chef Radhika Khandelwal, even before it became a trend that everyone jumped on to! My usual order there is the mushroom and barley risotto, this time I gave into Khandelwal’s insistence of trying some of the classics that they’re known for.

You see, while I am a food writer, I am food-lover first, and I am not extremely experimental with my food, and usually stick to comfort plates. Anyway, without digressing much, let me tell you about the culinary extravaganza that Khandelwal took me on.