Rs 15 lakh fines imposed for flouting dust pollution norms in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued 30 fines of Rs 50,000 each, totalling Rs 15 lakh, to those violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines on dust pollution.

The drive is part of an initiative to combat air pollution by enforcing dust control measures at construction sites. Several teams have been formed to inspect and supervise these sites to ensure compliance.

To further reduce dust from road sweeping, the council has deployed six mechanical sweepers operating in two shifts.

“Each day, an average of 227 km is swept, covering all major roads. The sweepers’ movements are tracked 24x7 via NDMC’s integrated command and control centre,” the civic body said in a statement.

The NDMC stated that there are no unpaved areas under its jurisdiction, as structures or strips of land alongside roads are already green-paved.

“This year, over 10,000 saplings and 3 lakh shrubs were planted, and any pothole identified is immediately repaired,” an official said.

To further improve air quality, the NDMC has engaged eight mobile and one static anti-smog gun. About 20 water tankers, with capacities between 5,000 and 10,000 litres, make several trips daily to sprinkle water on trees and shrubs lining the main roads.

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste is collected daily and transported to the Okhla C&D waste recycling plant. “An average of 65.22 metric tons of C&D waste is sent to recycling facilities each day. Fourteen designated collection sites handle large volumes of such waste, and a three-member team regularly inspects the area for violations,” according to an official.

Additionally, the NDMC has set up a 14-member team, including officers from the health, horticulture, and civil departments, with one team patrolling the area at night. During the day, 14 health department teams conduct inspections to monitor waste burning.

“Sanitation workers are not only sweeping streets but also washing them to remove dust and pollutants,” the official further added.