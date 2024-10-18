A Maha train-load of onion to Delhi

NEW DELHI: First time, the Union government has run a special train for transporting 1,600 metric tonnes (MT) of onion from Nashik to Delhi to control rising onion prices in the city.

The train will reach Delhi on October 20. The fresh harvest of onions will start reaching the market by November’s first week which will reduce the onions’ prices. The government will soon start special trains to transport onions to Lucknow and Varanasi as well.

The central government has so far procured 4.7 lakh tonnes of rabi onion through the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF). After procurement, the government has aggressively distributed onions across states since September 5 through mobile retail as well as bulk sale at Rs 35/kg.

To date, about 92,000 MT of onion in the buffer has been dispatched from Nashik and other places to consuming centres through trucks.

To date, the government sold onions to over a hundred destinations at cheaper rates. The government agency NCCF has disposed of cheaper onion at 77 destinations in 21 states and NAFED at 43 destinations in 16 states.

These agencies have also partnered with retail chains such as SAFAL for distribution. Besides, 86,500 MT of onion has been allotted to nine state governments/cooperative societies for retail distribution. Resultantly, the aggressive distribution of the vegetable led to the arrest of rising prices to some extent.