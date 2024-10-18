Delhi pollution panel launches dust control portal for construction companies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), on Thursday, launched a Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment portal mandating that all construction and demolition projects in the national capital register on it and upload dust control audits regularly.

In line with the directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on December 20, 2021, now, all construction and demolition (C&D) projects occupying a plot area of 500 square metre or more will have to register on the portal, the Delhi pollution control authority said in a notice.

The portal is designed to facilitate online self-assessment and remote monitoring, ensuring that dust control measures are properly implemented across construction sites.

It requires project proponents to conduct regular self-audits of dust control practices and submit fortnightly self-declarations, the notice said.

Additionally, sites within the municipal areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) with plot sizes of 500 square metres or more must now incorporate video fencing and install low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors for real-time air-quality monitoring, it read.

DPCC’s warning

The DPCC has also warned that non-compliance with the guidelines will attract strict penalties, including environmental compensation charges and potential halting of construction activities. The measures follow a series of orders from the SC and the NGT aimed at curbing dust pollution, a significant contributor to Delhi’s air quality.