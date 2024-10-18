Haryana Congress leader resigns over alleged shabby treatment

NEW DELHI: In a blow to the Congress, former Haryana minister and party’s OBC cell chairman Captain Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi resigned from the post of party president.

Yadav, considered a rival of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was unhappy with the party over the choice of candidates in the Haryana polls.

“I have sent my resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party,” Yadav posted on ‘X’.