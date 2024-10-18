In Pursuit of Joy

"Joy is something we can find even in the hardest times. It’s about embracing uncertainty, learning from pain, and connecting with others over small and big things. We don’t need to suffer more than necessary,” says Shena Gamat, bringing a lifetime of artistic exploration to her initiative, ‘It’s All Good’ (IAG).

Shena’s creative journey has taken many turns. She pursued a liberal arts education abroad, studying physics alongside philosophy and theatre. “It was a mind-expanding experience,” she recalls.

“I accidentally, or fortunately, took a philosophy class at 17 or 18, and it completely changed my perspective.”

On returning to Delhi and joining Lady Shri Ram College to complete her education, she immersed herself deeply in theatre, pursuing English while continuing to perform and direct.

In the ‘90s, Shena, along with her then-husband Amit Saigal, founded The Rock Street Journal, a pioneering music magazine. After a decade in Allahabad, she returned to her first love: theatre. Shena co-founded Barefoot Theatre Company in Shahpur Jat, a space synonymous with experimental and engaging performances. “We made fun, interactive plays like I Love You, Let’s Have Sex, which tackled relationships and their pitfalls through humour and participation,” she recalls.

When her daughter, Dot aka Aditi Saigal, left for college in the UK, Shena entered a new phase of life—facing an empty nest and stepping away from theatre. “I had nothing left to say,” she says. “I felt I had to take a step back, reflect, and figure out who I was.

Everyone used to say, ‘But you’re a theatre person—why aren’t you doing theatre?’ But no, I am a person who also happens to do theatre.”