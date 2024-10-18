INTERVIEW | ‘Peers, parents can spot early signs of drug abuse among youth’: Psychosocial behaviour expert
IN an interview with Ashish Srivastava, Dr Om Prakash, Deputy Medical Superintendent and noted psychosocial behaviour expert on drug abuse, shares his insight on the critical issue. Excerpts:
What factors pushing young people into drugs?
Imagine being a teenager preparing for NEET or JEE - each day feels like a race, with relentless academic expectations. This stress, often coupled with emotional isolation, pushes many to seek solace in drugs. Peer pressure plays a huge role too - many first experience drugs through friends. Studies show that a staggering 76 per cent of young users in Punjab were introduced to drugs by their social circles.
The glamorisation of drug use in Bollywood, music, and social media adds fuel to the fire. And in urban areas, the easy availability of substances like cannabis, alcohol, and prescription meds makes access all too simple. With families becoming more nuclear and parents juggling busy work lives, many young people feel emotionally unsupported and turn to drugs to cope.
How do peers,online culture influence youth drug use?
For young people figuring out their identities, seeing their idols or friends using substances can make them feel like it’s the “cool” thing to do. Peer pressure is extreme during adolescence - at parties or social gatherings.
To combat this influence, schools must implement media literacy programs that teach students to critically assess the content they see. Parents also need to have open conversations about the real dangers of drug use.
Does unemployment contribute to youth drug addiction?
Yes, unemployment is a major factor in youth drug addiction. In Punjab, for instance, high unemployment is directly linked to rising opioid use. Joblessness doesn’t just mean financial stress - it erodes self-esteem and leaves young people vulnerable to addiction as they try to escape their reality.
The lack of vocational training and job opportunities in rural areas makes this situation even worse. Government initiatives like Skill India are steps in the right direction, but we need more targeted efforts that reach those most at risk.
How can parents and educators identify drug use and mental health struggles early?
Spotting the early signs of drug use and mental health issues is essential for timely intervention. Parents and educators should look for red flags: a sudden drop in grades, withdrawal from social activities, changes in mood, or secrecy. Programs like Manodarpan, which provides psychological support in schools, need to be expanded so that students can get help before the problem worsens.
Open, judgment-free communication is key - when young people feel safe discussing their challenges, they’re more likely to seek help. Early intervention through counseling or therapy can stop a downward spiral before it starts, preventing drug use from escalating into a full-blown addiction.
What strategies are helping youth recover from addiction?
India has made significant progress in helping young people recover from addiction, but more needs to be done. The National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) focuses on prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. Through community outreach, de-addiction centers, and awareness campaigns, the government is working to tackle the problem at its root.
Programs like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan focus on grassroots intervention, while rehabilitation centres provide long-term solutions. Psychological counselling and interventions are crucial for helping individuals break free from the psychological hold of addiction.
The Tele-MANAS 14416 helpline (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) offers immediate mental health support, providing round-the-clock counselling via phone or digital platforms.