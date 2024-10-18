INTERVIEW | ‘Peers, parents can spot early signs of drug abuse among youth’: Psychosocial behaviour expert

IN an interview with Ashish Srivastava, Dr Om Prakash, Deputy Medical Superintendent and noted psychosocial behaviour expert on drug abuse, shares his insight on the critical issue. Excerpts:

What factors pushing young people into drugs?

Imagine being a teenager preparing for NEET or JEE - each day feels like a race, with relentless academic expectations. This stress, often coupled with emotional isolation, pushes many to seek solace in drugs. Peer pressure plays a huge role too - many first experience drugs through friends. Studies show that a staggering 76 per cent of young users in Punjab were introduced to drugs by their social circles.

The glamorisation of drug use in Bollywood, music, and social media adds fuel to the fire. And in urban areas, the easy availability of substances like cannabis, alcohol, and prescription meds makes access all too simple. With families becoming more nuclear and parents juggling busy work lives, many young people feel emotionally unsupported and turn to drugs to cope.

How do peers,online culture influence youth drug use?

For young people figuring out their identities, seeing their idols or friends using substances can make them feel like it’s the “cool” thing to do. Peer pressure is extreme during adolescence - at parties or social gatherings.

To combat this influence, schools must implement media literacy programs that teach students to critically assess the content they see. Parents also need to have open conversations about the real dangers of drug use.