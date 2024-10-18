NGT takes suo motu action after deadly firecracker factory blast in UP's Bareilly

NEW DELHI: Citing substantial issues relating to non-compliance with environmental norms, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu action following a news report that exposed a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed six lives, including two children.

The blast, which occurred on October 3, also injured several others, with the death toll feared to rise. The explosion caused nearby buildings to collapse, creating widespread destruction in the area.

The bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has issued notices to key authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board, the Ministry of Environment, and the Bareilly District Magistrate.

The tribunal has demanded explanations and accountability from these bodies for their failure to prevent the illegal operations at the firecracker factory.

The matter is listed for further hearing on January 10.

According to reports, the firecracker factory was being run illegally at the residence of a relative of the accused, who only had a license to sell firecrackers, not manufacture them.

“The news item states that the accused only had licence to sell firecrackers, but was found operating an illegal firecracker factory at a relative’s residence, where the incident occurred. It is alleged that the explosion led to the collapse of five adjoining houses,” noted the bench.

The report revealed that authorities have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident. The community remains on edge as search and rescue operations continue in hopes of finding any potential survivors trapped in the rubble.

However, “the news item does not indicate that any compensation has been paid to the family members of the deceased or injured,” observed the bench.

The bench has further directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, along with other relevant authorities, to investigate the factory’s operations and ensure compliance with environmental and safety regulations.