Third Ring Road to crown Delhi only two months away, to ease traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Delhi Development Authority’s Urban Extension Road-II Project (UER-II) is on track to become fully operational by December this year, sources said.

The UER-II will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing inner and outer Ring Roads, improve commuting in the outer, western, and southwestern parts of Delhi, and provide direct access between Sonipat and Gurugram in Haryana.

The UER-II will bring travel time to T3 to 20 minutes from Kundli border in Delhi instead of two hours, sources said.

The project connects NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh Highway) to NH-48 in south Delhi, encompassing areas like Bawana, Narela-Kanjhawala, Mundka, and Dwarka. It features spurs leading to Sonipat/Jind, Bahadurgarh, and connectivity to Dwarka Expressway.

The initiative aims to tackle congestion, facilitate easy transit, and control pollution in Delhi, Haryana, and UP. The project, which is set to cost `3,600 crore, spans a total length of 75.71 km, with 54.21 km located in Delhi and 21.5km in Haryana.