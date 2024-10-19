Can Pirandello reboot Delhi’s theatre scene?

When it was first performed in Italy in 1921, Luigi Pirandello’s Six Characters in Search of an Author caused riots on the streets of Rome. Orio Vergani, an eye-witness to the aftermath of the first performance, wrote: “Beautiful women, with painted lips, jeered and repeated: madhouse!

Elegant young men with white ties sneered and shouted insults [...]” Despite its early reception, or rather, rejection, the play has been performed globally and repeatedly over the last century, with stellar actors in key roles—Ralph Fiennes played the Producer in a 1987 production. Eminent thespian and activist MK Raina has brought the play to Delhi with a Hindi production: Lekhak Ki Khoj Mein Kirdar.

Shouldered by a superb cast--Rakesh Kumar Singh, Kavita Seth, Arti Nayar, Aradhana Singh, Pakhi Sinha and others -- this unforgettable Indian production of a classic Italian play that redirected the trajectory of modern European drama in the 20th century is a clarion call in many ways.

Pirandellism meets Rainaism

About the contentious themes of the play, Raina says: “The morality back then was something else, right after World War I—and the play is very much an outcome of that era and its complex revelations. We don’t expect any riots now,” he says with a laugh, adding somewhat morosely that the once “absurd” themes in the play seem to have become part of ‘normalcy’. Its controversial elements were difficult to digest a hundred years ago, but its thematic complexities are no longer as bewildering, he says.

The ‘plot’ or action of the play is this: as the actors of a theatre company are about to perform a play—interestingly, another Pirandello production—six characters interrupt them and describe themselves as incomplete characters in search of an author who may write their story to completion, and produce it for the stage.