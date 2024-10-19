Delhi Home guards threaten to boycott assembly polls over job regularisation

NEW DELHI: Home guards in Delhi have threatened to boycott the 2025 assembly elections if their job regularisation demands are unmet.

The move is part of a broader protest led by the Palam 360 Khap under the banner of the ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra,’ in which rural Delhi residents have voiced their grievances about the neglect of their region.

Both groups are calling for urgent action before the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

Sanjay, a home guard, said the plan is to launch a door-to-door campaign to apprise the public about their situation.

At present, around 8,500 home guards serve in the capital, but the service contract of many is expiring on January 31, 2025.

Some of these personnel, who have been employed since 2007, were recruited through a proper selection process that included physical and aptitude tests.