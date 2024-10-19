PFI used funds in 2020 Delhi riots, alleges ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said the proscribed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was using funds for their continuous unlawful activities, which included inciting violence and fomenting trouble that led to the Delhi riots.

The information was shared by the probe agency as it attached 35 immovable properties of PFI valued at Rs 56.56 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED initiated an investigation against the office-bearers, members and cadres of PFI under PMLA.

“Investigation revealed that the office-bearers, members and cadres of PFI, were conspiring and raising/collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala, donations etc. for committing and financing terrorist acts across India,” officials said.